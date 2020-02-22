[Waseca prepares to rejoice “Officer Matson’s Working day,quot – Up News Information]

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Information) – Waseca will honor law enforcement officer Arik Matson this weekend, 6 weeks soon after he was shot in the head in the line of responsibility.

Mayor Roy Srp declared Saturday “Officer Arik Matson’s Day,quot on the date that coincides with his license plate number, “222,quot.

Officer Arik Matson and his family (credit score: Up News Details)

Matson is now heading as a result of a treatment at a rehabilitation center immediately after weeks in the clinic. His pastor, Kaleb Hurley, shared Friday that Matson talks more and walks with assist.

“We are enthusiastic to see that Arik is speaking much more and we know that there is a very long, prolonged street in advance of this spouse and children, but we are really encouraged,” Hurley said.

A GoFundMe page has been made to support the Matson family members.