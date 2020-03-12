We hear a lot of advice right now about hand washing. Then, he says, the best way to prevent coronavirus spreads.

Experts tell us that we should wash our hands frequently and for 20 minutes to help spread the virus.

Just counting down to 20 and washing your hands is a little uncomfortable, so people have come up with other ways to measure time. Some advocate singing happy birthday and washing their hands while others say “Jolene” song.

But another Twitter user has come up with the best way to wash your hands: by taking what Johnny offers to Gheorghe in God’s world.

The best way to follow a coronavirus is to wash your hands to look at this world powerfully and seamlessly from God’s World.

The 2017 movie, directed by Francis Lee and co-stars Josh O’Connor and Alec Secăreanu, already has a long history of ethics and is responsible for reducing LGBT + people everywhere to make a difference. So why not use a product that is a personal touch to help you wash your hands?

The handwashing manual, distributed by online users called “Josh’s Meat Plates”, also includes various sections involved and wash hands completely with Johnny’s spoken words.

Instead of doing my homework I made a laundry detergent for gheorghe foreign gods pic.twitter.com/3oNR8j4wGo

– josh meat dishes (@josheverydaay) March 12, 2020

A strong statement was made in the film by Josh O’Connor, and it clearly acknowledges that this is the best way to wash your hands. She shared this “guide” and wrote: “If you get tired of Happy Birthday … ..”

The condition also caught the attention of Mr Lee, who added: “I hope Johnny does not wash his hands …”

I’m sure Johnny doesn’t wash his hands…

– Francis Lee (@strawhousefilms) March 12, 2020

Naturally, then, he initiated a discussion about the possibility of the story being hand-washed – providing some of the most important evidence of how important the film is to attract the audience.

if anyone ever needs to shake hands with Johnny Saxby 🐄

– Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) March 12, 2020

Once the concerns of COVID-19 reach its climax, this advice is clear: wash your hands.

Although you should probably wash your hands first and foremost, it is more important than ever for this to happen as the coronavirus continues to spread across Europe.

Italy is currently closed and many other countries are taking precautionary measures, such as closing schools and public places.

The virus – also known as COVID-19 – has caused worldwide panic, but experts are convinced: the best way to stop transmission is to wash your hands.

So what are you waiting for? Put on the World that God has and is paid for.