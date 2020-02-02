“Wash your hands”: Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike calls for precautionary measures against corona viruses before the Olympic Games

Yuriko Koike, governor of Tokyo, asked residents on Sunday to wash their hands and wear surgical masks to prevent the spread of a new corona virus that has infected thousands around the world while the city is on the Preparing to host the 2020 Olympic Games.

“This is one of the things that I am very concerned about,” said Koike on the sidelines of an opening ceremony for a 15,000-seat high school in East Tokyo, where volleyball and wheelchair basketball competitions will be held this summer.

Japan strengthened its response to the epidemic on Saturday, including classifying the coronavirus as a certain infectious disease, which makes compulsory hospitalization and the use of public funds for treatment possible.

Koike said she is now working with local and national authorities to monitor the virus and take action against its spread to protect the city’s residents.

“I want you to wash your hands and fingers properly and wear masks to protect yourself. There are many ways to do this, but I want you to start with small steps to control it, ”said Koike.

The outbreak originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan prompted the organizers to cancel the 2020 qualifying events, such as boxing and badminton, in China.

“Countermeasures against infectious diseases are an important part of our plans to host safe games,” said a Tokyo 2020 statement responding to recent inquiries on the subject and promising to work with the authorities.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Friday that wheelchair basketball could be removed from the games if its global body did not improve the athlete classification process.

The IPC stated that the International Wheelchair Basketball Association defines “allowable impairments” differently than the mandatory list agreed by the IPC General Assembly.

“It is a very popular discipline,” said Koike, calling on those involved to endeavor to resolve the dead end through discussions.

At the opening ceremony of the Ariake Arena, the Japanese volleyball and wheelchair basketball teams presented it. It has rich wood paneling and a concave roof to reduce the interior space and save air conditioning and lightning.

It should also be accessible to the elderly, people with disabilities, parents with young children and guide dogs, the Tokyo Organizing Committee said.