Washington driver’s license workplaces closed this week

March 17, 2020

Aaron Polevoi

Washington Department of Licensing workplaces ended up shut Tuesday and will continue being closed via Sunday night time at the earliest to enable limit the unfold of coronavirus.

The agency stated workforce will commit this 7 days working to make social distancing steps in their 56 places of work to support protect each themselves and prospects for reopening.

DOL offices anticipate to reopen by Monday, March 23, but the closure could be extended past that day.

Whether or not individuals places of work reopen on time, motorists will be in a position to renew their licenses and/or ID playing cards on-line beginning Monday. Extra time is needed to apply this process which is why it is not presently out there.

When places of work do reopen, no eyesight assessments for motorists license applicants will be administered owing to a deficiency of adequate cleaning materials for the machines.

Washington citizens with licensing wants are asked to take a look at dol.wa.gov for aid.

