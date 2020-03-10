Washington, Idaho voters prepare for Tuesday primaries

March 9, 2020 6:08 PM

Connor Sarles

Posted: March 9, 2020 6:08 PM

Up to date: March 9, 2020 6:10 PM

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All legal rights reserved. This substance could not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.Tens of thousands of ballots are ready to be processed at the Spokane County Elections Place of work.

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — On Tuesday, voters in Washington and Idaho will choose who they want to be president.

In Spokane County, over 113,000 ballots have already been despatched in—about a 3rd of all registered voters.

There is nonetheless time to register Idaho voters have until finally 8 p.m. Tuesday to vote in-person. For folks sending their ballots by means of mail, it needs to be postmarked by that working day, as nicely. Washington residents vote via mail, and those ballots can be dropped off at formal dropboxes, which also shut at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s about fifty percent and half for Republicans and Democrats,” says Spokane County Auditor, Vicky Dalton, “We have a handful of extra Republican envelopes in than Democratic envelopes, but it’s a fairly even break up at the moment.”

Washington voters need to have to mark what party they affiliate with—otherwise, that ballot will be mailed back.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL Rights RESERVED. THIS Substance Might NOT BE Revealed, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.