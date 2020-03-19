Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib will not search for re-election, will be part of the Jesuits

March 19, 2020 11:08 AM

Erin Robinson

Posted: March 19, 2020 11:08 AM

Credit: Lieutenant Governor

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib announced Thursday he will not seek out re-election and will in its place pursue a new job path.

Habib mentioned he will be joining the Society of Jesus, a decision that adopted two decades of watchful and prayerful discernment.

“Many will be thinking why anyone who has expended the last eight years climbing the political ladder and who has a not insignificant opportunity of acceding to the governorship upcoming year, would trade a lifetime of authority for a single of obedience,” Habib stated in a statement.

Habib was very first elected as a condition consultant in 2012. He became a state senator in 2014 and took in excess of his present posture in 2016.

“My factors for functioning for individuals positions and my priorities in office environment were firmly rooted in Catholic social teaching, which destinations the weak, the sick, the disabled, the immigrant, the prisoner and all who are marginalized at the center of our social and political agenda,” he mentioned.

Habib, who is Iranian and blind, said he realized from childhood what it was like to be excluded.

“I have tried out to use the electrical power I have been presented by the voters to make certain that we go urgently toward that day when no 1 will experience left driving or still left out in our culture,” he said.

Habib mentioned it is this perception that led him to introduce legislation to build statewide paid out unwell go away and to sponsor the Washington Voting Rights act.

“Over the earlier few of years, I have felt identified as to a different vocation, albeit one particular that is also oriented all over provider and social justice,” he claimed. “I have felt a calling to dedicate my life in a much more immediate and personalized way to serving the marginalized, empowering the susceptible, therapeutic these who experience from religious wounds and accompanying these discerning their very own futures. For me, this is rooted in my faith in Christ’s Gospel.”