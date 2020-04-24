Washington Post’s Philip Rucker confronts Trump about Coronao

Chairman Donald Trump the head of the Washington Post’s White House office said Philip Rocker in the daily press conference of the Corona on Thursday – with the president branding the journalist as a “total liar”, after Rucker asked why Trump was spreading “rumors” as a scientific fact.

“Mr President, after the presentation we have just seen on heat and humidity, it is dangerous for you to make people think they will be safe by going out in the heat, given that so many are dying in Florida and considering the virus it had an outbreak in Singapore, “Ruker said.

Trump rejected, “Here we go.”

“The new title is that Trump has asked people to go out, which is dangerous. Here you go.”

“Same old team, are you ready?” Trump shouted.

“I hope people enjoy the sun and if it has an impact, that’s great,” he said. “I just hear it, not for the first time, I mean there was a rumor, a very nice rumor; but now we’re getting it from one of the big labs in the world, I have to say, it covers a lot more ground than that. “

“I would like you to talk to the doctors to see if there is a way to apply light and heat for treatment. You know, if you could, “asking Dr. Deborah Birks.

After Burg’s response, Trump said: “Maybe you can come, maybe you can’t … I’m not a doctor. I’m a good person, you know what, “he said.

Ruker then asked a second question about Trump shouting rumors in the newsroom – to which Trump responded by calling the journalist a “complete liar.”

“Respectfully, sir, you are the president and the people are coordinating these updates, they want to get information and guidance and know what to do – they are not looking for rumors,” the journalist said.

Trump again rejected, “I am the president and you are fake news. And you know what I’m going to tell you, I’m going to tell you very nicely, I know you well, I know you well, because I know the man, I see what he’s writing, he’s absolutely fake. “

“Are you ready? Are you ready? Are you ready?” he continued.

“It’s just a suggestion from a brilliant lab by a very, very smart and maybe brilliant man. He talks about the sun, he talks about heat and you see the numbers. So that’s it. That’s all I have. “I’m only here to showcase my talent.”

