Washington prisoners protested in the hall with COVID-19 Offenses

More than 100 inmates at a Washington state prison in Monroe, Wash, protested Wednesday, the same day officials announced that six prisoners tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ma. Washington Public Works Commission (DOC).

The situation comes amid growing concerns about the safety of prisoners across the country during the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Read more: ‘We Feel That We Have All Found The Corona System.’ Related to COVID-19 Tragedy Disaster, Island Cave Warning to Americans, Prisoners

In a statement issued by the DOC in a statement Wednesday, more than 100 arrested men “started protesting at the Monroe Correctal Complex and resulting in” chaos. Authorities say that since the incident was brought under “supervision”.

The statement said firefighters were killed in a two-storey house fire in a security unit, leading to the appearance of smoke from outside, according to the statement. “All measures to be submitted to the people include black pepper, OC and insect repellents, which release light, noise and synthetic cover,” the statement said.

State officials say no worker or prisoners were injured in the protest.

The building’s security department has about 450 male prisoners. The two housing units have been split “and” the facility is (currently) equipped with a moving vehicle, “the state’s corrections department said Wednesday.

Susan Biller, spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of State, said Thursday morning to TIME that the matter was “under surveillance” and authorities are still “assessing the damage.”

The DOC believes the incident was “the result of a recent COVID-19 quality test between six men in a small security unit.” In a statement, the agency said the men were transferred from the smallest security unit to the isolation ward where they are receiving medical attention, the agency said in a statement.

Related Articles

Five staff members at the Monroe Correctional Complex also tested quality for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Columbia Department of Justice filed an emergency appeal with the state Supreme Court, attorney Nick Straley told TIME, asking for action to be taken immediately in response to a “very effective” DOC response. see the book coronavirus, which results in “people fall ill.”

Argued argues in its motion that the court requires the DOC to test every person who was subjected to a minimum security breach at the Monroe Correctional Complex at any position within 14 days of COVID-19 and to ensure proper investigations, isolation and It is dedicated. It also called for the release of at-risk populations such as the over 50, or some other vulnerable.

The Washington State Department did not immediately respond to information about specific allegations raised.

More than six inmates in Monroe, until Wednesday, the Washington Department of Corrections cited a positive COVID-19 case in detainees held at a community health center. The DOC reports that more than 200 prisoners across the state have been tested for novel coronavirus (out of a total of 16,200 prisoners). 150 prisoners are in detention and 1,311 are stationed in the agency’s offices.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Order Mansoor at assigned.mansoor@time.com.

.