WASHLITE seeks to expel the judge from Fox News Lawsuit

A group of activists who filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Fox News to cover the COVID-19 pandemic has tried to replace a judge overseeing its claim – a week after it was filed.

As law and crime announced last week, Washington’s Transparency and Ethics Increase, known as WASHLITE, claimed that Fox News and other defendants “are deliberately and maliciously campaigning for fraud and omission in terms of the risk of international outbreak.” new Coronavirus “. At the heart of the team’s argument is that some sections of Fox News downgrade the risk posed by the virus and have therefore allowed the virus to spread in a less controlled way than could otherwise have happened. The claim was also ruled out by Fox News, which refers to itself as a “news” show.

Court documents obtained from law and crime show that WASHLITE has moved to have the judge assigned to the case dismissed under Washington law. The law allows “(a) ny party” or “any proxy” to “exclude a judge” under certain restrictions.

One limitation is that the exclusion must be made before the judge can make a “discreet decision”. Another is that the judge against whom the annulment is sought can only continue to decide the issues that the parties agree that can be decided. This is a one-shot deal. “(N) the party or power of attorney may exclude more than one judge in any matter.”

In a court statement entitled “affidavit affidavit”, WASHLITE’s lawyer, Elizabeth Hallock, states only: “I believe that a fair and impartial hearing cannot be heard before Hon. Judge Schubert, judge of the above case.” In an e-mail to Law & Crime, Hallock acknowledged that the affidavit did not required by state law and legally noted that “(d) seeks revenge on a judge under this statute is automatic”.

The judge, Hon. Ken Schubert, agreed on Thursday afternoon to reorganize the case, but took a sample of Hallock’s affidavit through this footnote:

“The applicant has taken an affidavit stating that her counsel is sworn in on the grounds that a fair and impartial trial in this case cannot take place before the Court. As of 23 July 2017, the (state law) no longer requires a part seeking to exclude a judge from submitting an affidavit or making such allegations. ‘

The Washington State Statutes here do not list what court proceedings or actions are grounds for exclusion. The law of the State of Washington is in this respect remarkably different from the federal law, which describes specific reasons for the judge’s deduction. Federal judges can be excluded if their presence in a case causes a situation “in which impartiality could reasonably be disputed”, if the judge “has a personal prejudice or prejudice about a party”, or if the judge has ” personal knowledge of the disputed evidence in the proceedings. “They all have clear meaning. Federal law also generally provides for less-than-juicy grounds for a discount that apply to judges involved in litigation or who have previously exercised the right to a power of attorney by pressing a case. These exclusion methods generally occur without much imagination. These clearer federal standards do not apply in Washington state courts.

As soon as it is excluded from the law of the state of Washington, the judge must not continue to “listen or test any action or procedure.” The case must be transferred to another judge (in larger provinces) or to another judge must be summoned (to smaller facilities) in accordance with another state law. Some lawsuits, such as handling a dispute, filing a warranty, or planning a case, are exempt from the ban.

The judge who successfully dismissed the plaintiffs generally heard criminal matters. His biography states that he was a former civilian judge and has been on the bench since 2013. Judges are elected for involuntary elections in Washington state, but a review of election spending by the 2012 Schubert Election Commission shows payments in Northwest. Passage Consulting, a group that states on its homepage that it tends to work democratically and progressively. Schubert reportedly ran unconditionally in 2016 and reported no expenses. The plaintiff’s lawyer, Hallock, is running for governor of Washington at the Green Party ticket, according to the news and the website of her campaign.

Obviously, nothing goes well with any of them. Recently, however, Judge Schubert “overturned” the decision to keep the files on another public health issue and, on the contrary, decided to make the files public.

It could simply be that the plaintiffs, with great care, do not want two public health issues to be challenged by the same judge at about the same time. Federal judges have been overturned for similar reasons. But we only read between the lines with this speculative estimate. It could also simply be that WASHLITE uses a completely legal delay tactic.

Law and crime have previously assessed the strengths of possible lawsuits against Fox News over its coverage of the corona. Bottom line: it will be very difficult to win.

(Author’s note: This piece has been updated to reflect the judge’s decision to reorganize the case and include comments from WASHLITE’s lawyer.)