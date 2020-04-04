Wasim Jaffer reveals the entire ODI team, with no Indian bowler – cricket

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, known for his record numbers in the Ranji Trophy, revealed his all-time ODI team on Saturday. In the team, the former right fielder included four Indians, but all were bats. Apart from legend Sachin Tendulkar, three current Native American stars – Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli – have also been listed.

Jaffer also named Dhoni the captain and killer of his team. Jaffer, meanwhile, also selected West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards, South African AB de Villiers and 2019 World Cup hero Ben, who played in his squad.

My all time ODI team:

1- @sachin_rt

2- @ ImRo45

3- @ivivianrichards

4- @imVkohli

5- @ ABdeVilliers17

6- @ benstokes38

7- @msdhoni (c / wk)

8- @wasimakramlive

9- @ ShaneWarne / @Saqlain_Mushtaq

10-Joel Garner

11-Glen McGrath

12th- @ RickyPonting

What’s yours? I will recite the ones I love.

– Wasim Jaffer (@ WasimJaffer14) April 4, 2020

Jaffer left with former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram. He selected Australian Shane Warne or Pakistani Saqlain Mushtaq as his carousel, and former West Indies sailor Joel Garner and Australian legend Glenn McGrath in his fast bowling unit. Even the Indian bowlers made the cut.

Jaffer made another surprising choice by including two-time Australia captain Ricky Ponting, World Cup winner, but as the 12th man in his team.

Jaffer became the first cricketer to play 150 Ranji matches in December 2019, and the only Ranji machine gun to complete the 12,000 mark two months later. Of his record-breaking Ranji aggregate, 1,037 runs in 15 rebounds at 69.13 arrived for Vidarbha in their winning campaign of 2018-19, making him the only publican to score 1,000 plus runs in two seasons, with previous efforts coming in 2008- 2009th

