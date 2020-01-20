Watch: $ 2.5 million limited-edition Lamborghini destroyed by fire – News

Home / News / Watch: $ 2.5 million limited-edition Lamborghini destroyed by fire

In stock, a Lamborghini Aventador has a 6.5-liter V12 engine sitting just behind the driver’s head which produces a hefty 515 kW and lots of heat.

Iconic Mansory supercar tuner decided it just wasn’t enough power, and built a “ Carbonado ”, which turns the exotic Italian into a carbon fiber fire-breathing dragon with no less from 950 kW.

Unfortunately, the addition of the two turbos above the V12 brings a lot of heat, and a Czech owner discovered it the hard way when they are ultra rare Carbonado burned to the ground in a tunnel.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but despite their quick response time, local firefighters were unable to save the modified Aventador, making it a molten and smoking wreck.

Fire investigators concluded that a “ technical defect ” was a fault in the fire and estimated the total cost of the damage to be approximately $ 500,000 – which appears to be understated given the retail price of the car.

Mansory’s website says the Carbonado twin turbo coupe was limited to just six production units. These cars had full carbon fiber bodywork, custom interiors and a crazy V12.

This modified power plant allowed the Lamborghini coupe to reach 100 km / h at a standstill in just 2.6 seconds, which is three tenths of a second faster than the car in stock. A top speed of 380 km / h was also achievable.

Hopefully this owner had purchased a comprehensive insurance plan to cover their ultra-rare beast.

Požár je pod kontrolou, dohašujeme. Zplodiny odvětrává systém tunelu. Jednalo se o sportovní vozidlo. pic.twitter.com/yQIAL048AH

– Hasiči Praha 🚒 (@HasiciPraha) January 16, 2020

.