Watch: 2 PM Wooyoung Performs Medley From 2pm Songs Including Viral Hit “My Home” On “Ask What You Do”

Wooyoung 2 PM is back!

In the April 4 episode, “Ask,” the idol made the first of several shows since being released from the military.

Song Mino, Block B’s P.O, and 2 AM Jo Kwon joined Wooyoung as a guest and spoke about their friendship. In discussing what would be best friends for his sister, Wooyoung said he praised Jo Kwon’s good and friendly personality.

Jo Kwon, on the other hand, replied that he had not introduced 2PM members to his sister. She explains, “I know for sure Wooyoung very good, viable, and good for the people around. But she’s a man talking and guys like guys who are funny. She was very popular.”

Kim Heechul Super Junior then brought 2 My House, “which recently experienced a resurgence of popularity five years after its release.

Wooyoung explains, “When you read the comments, most of them look like now that she knows what” real man “is now the age of 30 years after not know when the 20s. So many comments from people who change their 20s to 30s.”

Check out Wooyoung’s performance from “My Home” below:

Check out Wooyoung's performance from "My Home" below:

Wooyoung also was a man who stood on the field while dancing biggest 2PM including “heartbeat” and “Again and Again.”

[displaying] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rV3tPIIdiTE [/ displaying]

