WATCH: 2020 Children’s Gas Parilla Parade

TAMPA (WFLA) – It was a great day to be a young pirate on Bayshore Boulevard on Saturday.
Children and their parents lined up and down at Bayshore for the Gasparilla Children’s Parade 2020.
Thousands of pearls and treats were thrown from over 100 cars, and WWE Superstar The Big Show was the grand marshal of the parade.
You can see our parade coverage in the video player above. Digital reporter Daisy Ruth has a full stream of the parade below.
You can follow the pirate invasion next week on WFLA Now. The parade will be broadcast on news channel 8 at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th.
