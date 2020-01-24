Watch a beautifully illustrated film from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway by Genesis

New York-based artist Nathanial Barlam has illustrated the very classic Genesis album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.

The vast double album from 1974, the last with the original singer Peter Gabriel, is often considered by fans to be one of the best in the band, with classic classics such as The Carpet Crawlers, In The Cage and the title track. Now you can listen and watch all the hour and thirty-five minutes of the album accompanied by Barlam’s illustrations.

This is not the first time that the artist and architect have tackled the work of the band. We spoke to him in 2017 after he tackled the band’s 23-minute epic Supper Ready from the 1972 Foxtrot album.

Then he said: “Working on these videos is partly my way of thanking musicians whose work has had a profound impact on my life, and I hope that through my illustrations I can share these songs with other people they have not heard before .

“I want to keep making this absolutely, but it comes down to a matter of time and inspiration. Because I do this in my spare time, I need a lot of security to commit myself to starting a new one, but as soon as I start I committed to end. “

You can view more of Barlam’s work on his YouTube page.

Thanks to Prog reader Gordon Robertson for bringing it to our attention.

