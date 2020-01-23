Watch: A box of $ 27,000 is found outside of the Michigan Credit Union

January 23 (UPI) – A Michigan man who left an ATM at a credit union examined a plastic box in the middle of a street and found it to contain $ 27,000.

George Condash said he was leaving the Westland Federal Credit Union in Westland when he discovered the plastic box on the street.

“Well, at first I just thought it was garbage. For some reason, the thought came to me: ‘Why don’t I just pick it up so no one else has to lurch around?'” Condish said WDIV-TV.

Condish discovered that the box was an ATM cassette filled with cash. The credit union’s security video shows how Condish picks up the box and carries it inside.

“I picked it up and noticed a sticker that said it was $ 40,000,” he said. “I said, ‘Is there a $ 40,000 reward?’ And I put it on their counter and they just looked amazed. “

The box, which was actually only $ 27,000, was mistakenly left on the street by an armored truck security guard.

“It is not mine and any honest person I hope would resume,” said Condash.

Condash said the credit union gave him a reward for being honest.