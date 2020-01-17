Watch a terrifying moment of armed thieves drive the Range Rover past jewelers in West London

An armed robber detained by members of the public after participating in an armed robbery in a West London jeweler was imprisoned.

Ben Wegener and two accomplices drove a black Range Rover through the front of a jewelry store at Uxbridge Road, Shepherd’s Bush at 5:20 p.m. on October 25 of last year.

The store glass immediately broke and the vehicle narrowly missed the people inside.

The thieves got out of the vehicle, smashed the glass windows with a hammer and hammer, and put jewelry in bags.

Ben Wegener was detained until police arrived minutes later

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

At that time, a large number of spectators gathered outside.

After ransacking the store, the suspects attempted to flee.

First, the three thieves attempted to escape from where the vehicle had entered, but members of the public – one of whom was armed with a large black pole – confronted them.

Because of this, they broke the front door of the store and rushed to Uxbridge Road.

The black Range Rover is driven into the shop by thieves

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Wegener, 34, with no fixed address, was detained until the police arrived a few minutes later.

He was later arrested and charged with robbery, dangerous driving and the possession of offensive weapons, criminal damages and theft of property.

Ben Wegener and two accomplices start taking as much jewelry as possible

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Wegener pleaded guilty to the offenses on November 26 and on Thursday January 16 at Isleworth Crown Court, he was imprisoned for 10 years.

In court, it was heard that the Range Rover used by the thieves had been recovered by the police and had been stolen from an address in Wandsworth earlier this month.

“Reckless theft”

Thieves face a member of the public with a black pole

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Detective Constable Sam Weller, who investigated, said, “It was a reckless theft from buyers on a busy street.

“It was by pure luck that no one was seriously injured when the vehicle crashed into the store front, and the store owner and customers were threatened with serious violence when the thieves were inside.

Thieves are chased by brave members of the public

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

“The raid was thwarted by members of the public who chased and detained Wegener as he attempted to escape.

“It was a terrifying incident for the victims and all who witnessed it, and Wegener will now spend a long time in prison.”

DC Weller added: “Unfortunately, his two accomplices have left the scene and remain on hold. We will continue to search for leads to identify them, and we urge anyone with information about these people to contact the police.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the outstanding suspects is asked to call the police on 101 or to contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting CAD 5782/25 Oct. To provide information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

