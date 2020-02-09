Watch Adam Sandler’s speech at the Epic Independent Spirit Awards

Adam Sandler receives the award for best male lead for “Uncut Gems” on stage during the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020 on February 8, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac / Getty Images)

He may have been circumcised by the Oscars, but Adam Sandler’s appearance on Uncut Gems was finally recognized as the best male leading actor at last night’s Independent Spirit Awards – and, as you might have guessed, he addressed the Academy in his speech of acceptance speech.

Sandler remembered how he lost the superlative of the best-looking yearbook against a “feather-haired shower bag” in high school and instead received the “Best Personality” award. “When I look around this room tonight, I find that the Independent Spirit Awards are Hollywood’s best personality awards,” he said in his speech. Â € œSo let all those feather-haired bastard boobies get their Oscars tomorrow night. Your handsome appearance will fade over time as our independent personalities shine forever. “

The comedian also referred to some of his earlier work and joked about the independent spirit of these films. “Independent films are a big part of the Adam Sandler ecosystem,” he said. “From my first film – a fearless look into the American education system through the eyes of a privileged sociopath named Billy Fucking Madison – to my scorching research into American college table football and its manipulation of underprivileged athletes like Mr. Bobby Boucher, I tried to Selling my truths with a truly independent mind while cashing in some really annoying big paychecks. “

You can see the entire Sandler speech below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihalG3Rw_QA (/ embed)

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Variety