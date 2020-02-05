Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung do a heart race kiss scene for “Dr. Romantic 2 ”

“Dr. Dr. SBS Romantic 2 ”shared a new look behind the scenes!

The latest video takes viewers as Lee Sung Kyung and Ahn Hyo Seop shoot their kissing scene. The atmosphere on the set is light because they joke about their timidity to get closer, but as soon as the cameras turn, they create a moment that makes hearts stop.

During a break, Lee Sung Kyung asks which song will be played during the scene, and the director responds: “A song that makes hearts beat”. Ahn Hyo Seop suggests “My Love”, the OST sung by Baekhyun from EXO and Lee Sung Kyung says: “I really like this song!” Laughter fills the set while the pair makes mistakes, jokes and has fun.

The video also shows Han Suk Kyu filming a scene in which he is involved in a bus accident. Despite the sudden movements, Han Suk Kyu remains cool and concentrates on the staging of the scene. He discusses small details like focusing on his crunchy glasses to give the scene even more life.

