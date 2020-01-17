Watch: Al Pacino answers fan questions about ‘Kimmel’

January 17 (UPI) – Al Pacino answered questions from fans who continue on Hollywood Boulevard Jimmy Kimmel Live,

Pacino was asked on Thursday whether he would rather do business with Tony Montana in which he played Scarface or Michael Corleone, in which he played The Godfather. The actor said he would take Tony every day.

The 79-year-old was also asked how Robert De Niro smells.

“I hug him very much. He always smells fresh,” he said.

When asked who the best kisser was in one of his films or TV shows, Pacino mentioned Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred next to him Scarface and Frankie and Johnny,

“I didn’t kiss many,” said the Hollywood icon before referring to Pfeiffer. “I really have to think about it, but she’s the one that comes to mind.”

Pacino also praised Adam Sandler and said he wished he could have kissed the comedian.

“I love him,” said Pacino. “He turns out to be such a great actor.”

Pacino will next be featured in the Amazon series Hunter There he portrays a Holocaust survivor who led a group of Nazi hunters in New York City in the 1970s. The show premiered on February 21.