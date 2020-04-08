Watch Ales Kara and H.E.R. team up for a remote cover of Amy Winehouse

Alesia Kara and H.E.R. teamed up for Amy Winehouse’s version of Valerie, with both singers recording on their own.

The track was originally written and performed by The Zutons before Winehouse and Mark Ronson described it.

You can see the latest movie on the track below, which was downloaded under the label Def Jam and titled “Alecia Cara and Her Sings by Amy Winehouse.”

Alesia Kara and Her Sing by Amy Winehouse >>> pic.twitter.com/mOBT6725Ip

– Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) April 7, 2020

H.E.R., Gabriela Wilson’s Grammy-winning project remains active throughout the ongoing coronary virus crisis.

Last week, it was revealed that she provided her team with money to support them in the coming months when the pandemic worsens.

The Grammy-Award-winning singer-songwriter provided financial support for the entire network, as shown by her supportive vocalist Aiani Gambrik.

“I was gone for a second because my family was directly affected by COVID 19. We were all infected with the virus,” Gambrick wrote in an Instagram post earlier this week.

“Today, this BOS has only blessed the entire team with several COVID 19 tools to help us over the next few months. I’m not talking about an alien bag for groceries! She’s just blessed with every last one of us! THANK YOU, sister!”