Watch Alex Skolnick, Charlie Benante and Ra Diaz enjoy lockdown address of Rush’s YYZ

Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick has launched a video in which he, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz deal with Rush’s classic instrumental YYZ. The trio performed the track under lockdown restrictions, with every single musician in a unique area.

“Delighted Sunday!” wrote Skolnick. “Hope everyone’s hanging in Alright. So, one bit of fantastic information in mild of anything: This quarantine has brought on some fascinating musical projects that might not happen in any other case.

“Right here is my initial digital online video jam with many others (much from the final, I have a emotion). This is for all you Hurry lovers.”

He adds, “In this article is our model of the Rush vintage YYZ. Hurry influenced all 3 of us to be superior musicians. Alex Lifeson, Geddy Lee and the great Neil Peart not only played remarkable, they also wrote some of the finest tunes. We are honoured to play a small YYZ for you. Hope this magic audio makes your morning/afternoon.”

Yesterday, Testomony released an animated video clip for Little ones Of The Upcoming Degree, taken from the band’s impending album Titans Of Creation, which will be released on April 17 by means of Nuclear Blast.

Very last month it was noted that Testomony frontman Chuck Billy, his spouse Tiffany and some of the band’s crew had all been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The news arrived by way of months following the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy forced the cancellation of the band’s clearly show with Exodus in Milan.

Billy has since spoken about what it is been like residing with the virus in an job interview with The Steel Voice, revealing that he’s feeling greater as the times go on.

