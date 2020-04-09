Watch All Modern Family Spill on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Modern Family Actors gather, almost, remembering the end of their old comedy Jimmy Kimmel.

Meanwhile Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and Ty Burrell together from their own home on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host of the talk show raised a hot question to the actress: “Ed, are you going to talk to any of these people again?” Kimmel asked.

“Probably not,” O’Neill is banned from death. “But we have the text of the group we use, I struggle with it.”

According to O’Neill, he doesn’t have a number on the chain that is stored as a name, so he has to guess who is speaking in each message. “I try my best to get a personal signal,” he said.

Kimmel asked for the first show and Burrell was quick with him about Ferguson.

“I went to auditions many times … Jesse got that day, I can tell you why he got the actor that day because I was standing in the corner, stepping into my line, facing the corner, as I did because I was so injured , like sweeping my sweat on my lips … He read the newspaper, he didn’t care about screen tests, “Burrell said.

Ferguson then dropped the paper and approached Burrell and said he thought they had a mutual friend, Josh Gad. “I basically jumped, and Jesse came in and got the part, and it took me another month,” Burrell said.

When asked if anyone had any doubts about the success of the plan, Stonestreet revealed he wasn’t sure how it would be accepted … until he got a phone call from O’Neill. According to Stonestreet, O’Neill called him out of the blue and confused about the show and long-term predictions for the Modern Family.

And what about protecting secrets? Bowen said there were times when they had to hide hangovers from other cast members, including Nolan Gould when he turned 21. About what they learned from each other, Burrell said they all learned how to master O’Neill’s acting TV. “We started writing, basically, an Ed O’Neill-based book on acting that has been teaching over the years just a trick, basically, about how to work less, like less. Ed would say … is there any reason The scene could be. However, the fact that if only two people were talking, it didn’t mean he didn’t block, he didn’t have to move … no microphones and he didn’t have to wear pants, “Burrell said.

