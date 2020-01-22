Watch Alter Bridge in video for the new single Godspeed

Alter Bridge has released a lyrics video for their new single Godspeed.

It is the latest material from their sixth studio album Walk The Sky, which was launched via Napalm Records last October.

The promo contains live images from Alter Bridge, with a statement about the release: “While a new decade is underway and the good intentions for the new year are being made and broken, Alter Bridge is back with a new single and video for it Godspeed number.

“The song has become a fast favorite among fans and critics. Godspeed is written in memory of a deceased friend of the band and is an uplifting musical monument for anyone who has lost someone. “

The video is being made as Alter Bridge prepares to hit the road across the US, with the tour on January 31 in Lake Charles and on February 27 in Spokane.

It was confirmed earlier today that Alter Bridge would be plating this year at this year’s Rocklahoma, which takes place at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma – just outside of Tulsa – on May 22-24.

View a full list of Alter Bride’s 2020 tour dates here.

Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky

Alter Bridge released their new studio album Walk The Sky in October 2019. It contains the singles Wouldn’t You Rather, Pay No Mind, Take The Crown, In The Deep and Godspeed.