Watch: Apink’s Yoon Bomi is surprised and burst into tears when her brother plays “I can see your voice”

Yoon Bomi of Apink had a big shock on “I Can See Your Voice” when his brother made a surprise appearance!

The Mnet program presents candidates who go on stage to perform, with a big difference compared to a usual competition show: a panel of guests must judge if the candidates are really “good” singers who play live or “Bad” singers who synchronize with the lips. .

In the February 7 episode of the show, Apink appeared as a guest and did his best to uncover the true identity of the mystery singers.

During one of the rounds, videos were broadcast in an attempt to prove the claimed identity of the candidates. Apink was shocked when Yoon Bomi’s brother Yoon Jong Jin suddenly appeared on screen to vouch for a competitor named Lee Yoon Jae.

“Yoon Jae is my closest friend in my theater company,” he assured Yoon Bomi in the video. “When you came to my performance at that time, you would have seen it at that time. He is good at playing and very good at singing. “He added:” Lee Yoon Jae is recommended by Yoon Bomi’s brother, Yoon Jong Jin, as a truly talented singer! “

Yoon Bomi commented after watching, “It was like the way Jong Jin behaves when he feels embarrassed, as if he is acting.” However, she said it made him think he was telling the truth.

For his identity revealed, Lee Yoon Jae was to interpret the famous song “This Is the Moment” from the musical “Jekyll & Hyde”.

Before starting, everyone jumped in shock when they saw Yoon Bomi’s brother going on stage. Yoon Bomi pointed to his brother in surprise as he started to sing laughing saying: “What are you doing ?!”

Yoon Jong Jin showed his powerful voice as a trained singer while he performed the first verse. Everyone was waiting with breath to find out if competitor Lee Yoon Jae would be able to maintain the same level of performance when he sang himself.

When Lee Yoon Jae finally started singing, he turned out to be a “bad singer,” which caused hilarious reactions from Apink. Yoon Jong Jin and Lee Yoon Jae even turned to each other for an entertaining duet with two very different voices.

After the performance, the other guests congratulated Yoon Jong Jin for his skills, and shared that he was currently preparing to be a musical actor. As Yoon Bomi recovered from the shock, she cheered for her brother and gave him two inches. “He was so cool,” she said.

It was revealed that Yoon Bomi really didn’t know he was going to be on the show, to the point that he was even told that he would be working part-time at a convenience store that day.

“I am so proud of him,” she said. “He was so cool. I’ve always seen how well he trains. It’s a shame he didn’t get the spotlight. “

In addition, one of the potential identities of competitor Lee Yoon Jae throughout the series was a golfer who was a colleague of professional golfer Son Naeun’s sister, Apink club member Son Sae Eun. Son Naeun was shocked to find that it was really true.

The hosts asked Yoon Jong Jin to say something to Yoon Bomi. He started raising when he told her he was preparing to become an actor, and Jung Eun Ji recalled, “She was really worried.”

“I still haven’t succeeded, but thank you very much for supporting me a lot,” he told Yoon Bomi. He also expressed his love and Yoon Bomi cried.

