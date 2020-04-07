Watch as Blossoms self isolation about Frank Ocean’s “Lost”

The Blossoms recorded a cover of Frank Ocean’s “Lost” while they self-isolated – check out their rendition of the song below.

The cover made a combination of video and audio recordings of each band member performing their respective parts – albeit with the rigorous self-isolation measures applied during the current coronavirus blocking.

An entry on the Orange Channel at the bottom of the cover shows how each band member recorded their role at home. Drummer Joe Donovan improvised the delivery of percussion instruments using a drum, attic, beer and several scissors to provide the necessary sound effects.

You can watch Blossoms’ cover of Frank Ocean’s “Lost” below.

Lost (Frank Frank Cover) – Blooms in isolation! Enjoy the Xxx

Posted by Blossoms on Monday, April 6, 2020

Blossoms are acts in which touring plans have been affected by a coronavirus outbreak, with the group scheduled to move a series of tour dates to the UK in August.

You can see the lower UK tour dates below.

August

4 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

5 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

6 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

15 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

19 – Glasgow O2 Academy, Glasgow

21 – Hull Bonus Arena, Hal

22 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

25 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle

26 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

Last week, Frank Ocean released two previously exclusive songs – “Dear April” and “Cayendo”.