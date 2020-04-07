Watch as Jesse Lanza performs an hour-long DJ from the sofa

Jesse Lanza shared a DJ performed from her home while blocking a coronavirus – you can check it out below.

The Canadian electronic tech artist, who is set to release his third album this year, recorded an hour-long show off his couch for NYC station The Lot Radio.

The set includes music from MHYSA, Addison Groove, Ikonika and more. The accompanying visual program was presented by director Winston Holmes Case, who previously worked with the likes of Paramore, The xx and Grimes.

In the video, we see Lanza’s control equipment mounted on her coffee table. At the end of 60 minutes, she sips a glass of red wine before sitting down to rest on the couch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moQx8CpHMGo [/ embed]

This is happening as many other artists continue to share new content online, trying to entertain fans in isolation. Most recently, Charli XCX began releasing updates on its new quarantine album, and Billy Joe Armstrong’s Green Day launched a series of weekly covers.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lanza is back with the track “Lick In Heaven” back in February. The song became her first new material after “Oh No” from 2016.

In a statement, the musician explained that the track “is about getting angry with people and not knowing what to do about it.”

“I believe that when I am in conscience and anger, I reach a point of provocation where I cannot interfere with myself,” she added.