Watch as Joseph Parker ropes in dancing Tyson Fury and Eddie Hearn for most up-to-date viral online video

Joseph Parker has enlisted a pair of boxing’s star names to help him out with his most current lockdown online video.

All through the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand’s previous WBO heavyweight world winner has produced a collection of recreated movie scenes, all instantly heading viral.

This time he’s created his have version of Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Photo Clearly show.

Tyson Fury has joined in as soon as once more, as the present-day WBC heavyweight king is superior good friends with Parker and occasionally trains alongside him.

Promoter Eddie Hearn and supervisor David Higgins were also associated and set their questionable dancing expertise on display screen.

Parker has been giving enthusiasts with some significantly-required pleasure for the duration of the coronavirus crisis

Parker was fortuitous as he previous fought in February, just prior to bouts begun receiving postponed and the sport was put on maintain.

Given that linking up with Hearn, he has won two consecutive fights and is now on the lookout to force his way back again into title contention.