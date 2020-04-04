Watch as Mike Shinoda Linkin Park creates demo-style Hybrid Theory

Mike Shinoda filmed himself creating a “demo-style” hybrid theory, while social distanced himself during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rapper, singer and guitarist Linkin Park shared a video on Twitter on Wednesday (April 1st) as part of his CoronaJam quarantine session, where he sees viewers allowing to write and create music.

Today’s version of CoronaJam: demo-style hybrid theory https://t.co/50LMMITZaT

– Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) April 1, 2020

“We’re going to do a hybrid theory demonstration today!” Shinoda talks at the beginning of the stream before continuing to explain the equipment he uses, compared to how the band was used to record that day.

Later in an 84-minute video, Shinoda claims that he tried to make “amazing sound experiments” in the next live broadcast. “That would be fun. I guess the magic, too, is not just finding a weird random sound; he hears it and recognizes, ‘Oh, that’s a cool sound, I like that sound,’ and then turns it into a song. It’s some tricky part.” .

The video was also made in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory.

Linkin Park’s debut album was released in October 2000, and the new band marks the coming milestone of two decades. Last week, bass guitarist Dave Farrell and DJ / keyboardist Joe Khan shared the live stream, responding to previously unseen footage of one of their live shows in 1999.

The group also asked people to send “photos, videos, ticket stubs, merchandise, flyers, souvenirs” to help them collect commemorative dates for the anniversary celebrations.