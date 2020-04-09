Watch as Randy Newman performs a new song on his own

Randy Newman shared videos of himself playing “Don’t Leave,” a new song he wrote about self-isolation during a coronary crisis.

The renowned musician and songwriter asked the Southern California public radio station KPCC to record the song, and the track debuted on AirTalk yesterday (April 8) with Larry Mantle.

Newman introduces his video of the speech, talking about social distance, saying that “there seems to be some illness” before telling people to wash their hands, not touch their faces, and practice safe distance methods.

Newman is then seen in the music video playing his piano at his home studio “Don’t Stay,” with lyrics “Run away from me / keep your distance, please” and “I’ll be with you 24/7 / I’m a happy man.” .

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6Hk2L2G_W0 (/ insert)

Newman performed at the 2020 Academy Awards in February, performing the Toy Story 4 song “I Can’t Let You Throw Myself Away” after she was nominated for Best Original Song. Later, the award went to Elton John and Bernie Tapin for the tune “Rocketman” (featuring Gonna) Love Me Again.

Back in January, Newman canceled Australian and New Zealand nights of the “Evening with Randy Newman” tour, citing a “longer recovery period” from a recent hip operation.