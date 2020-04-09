Watch as Tyson Fury’s father John Fury accepts fight with ‘bodybuilder’ in threatening call-out response video

Tyson Fury’s father John Fury has declared his willingness to accept a fight after being called out by a ‘bodybuilder’ on Thursday.

John did not mention his opponent by name in his video, however it appears his rant is in reference to ‘former British body building champion’ Micky Theo, who posted a clip of his own earlier in the afternoon.

Getty

John Fury is often by Tyson’s side

In the bizarre exchange of videos, 56-year-old Theo responded to Fury’s claim of being the ‘toughest 54-year-old in the world’ and proposed a boxing match between them.

This prompted a response from Fury posted on iFL TV, in which he said: “Just replying to a video I’ve just seen there. A bodybuilder wants to fight me.

“That ain’t no problem mate, don’t know you, don’t wanna know you.

“But let me tell you something mate, you’re messing with John Fury here mate and I am the best 50-odd-year-old man in the world.

“And I will stand on what I say mate.

BT Sport

Fury has been called out for a charity boxing match

“I’ll either fight you in the ring, which you can forget about that one pal, I’ve fought world class men in my time.

“Let me tell you this my old mate, I will fight you gypsy style, don’t you worry about that.

“I have never, ever denied a challenge in my life my friend. You’ve mentioned my name, you’ve gotta fight now.

“I’m all over London with the boxing. Make youself known mate and you can have it there and then, on the spur of the moment pal.

RIVALS

Carl Froch, 42, calls out Joe Calzaghe, 48, for fight in 2020 – ‘He’d get flattened’

pestered

Bellew is every parent right now as kid interrupts interview to ask for sweets

Joe Travolta

He’s done Love Actually, now Joseph Parker is Danny Zuko from Grease

‘THANK YOU’

Barry Hearn undergoes operation after suffering heart attack, son Eddie reveals

FLOORED

Watch boxer perform ‘Can’t Touch This’ dance ring walk, knocked out in first round

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Tyson Fury mocks Joshua, Wilder, Whyte and Ruiz Jr all in one Instagram post

SMASHING

Watch when heavyweight Daniel Dubois was drawn into crazy power-punching exchange

INEVITABLE

Vasyl Lomachenko sends chilling warning to Teofimo Lopez and his father

PLAN

Eddie Hearn urged to follow UFC boss Dana White and set up fights on private island

Broken ribs

Watch the moment Golovkin ‘folded Macklin in half’ with one vicious body shot

“I don’t need traning camps, I don’t need time to get fit, I’m 24 hours ready.

“I will fight you, get hold of my agent Spencer Brown in Blackpool who’ll sort it all out.

“I’ll fight you anywhere you want in the UK my friend, anywhere at all.

“And you’ll wish you never mentioned my name.

John Fury is not afraid to stand up for his family

“Spencer Brown will be contacting your people, everybody knows me.

“I fear no man, let alone you. And pal, I’ve seen your sparring, you’re no good to me my mate.

“But listen I’ll fight you gypsy style because fighting’s too hard mate to do for free.

“Let’s fight for a few quid. I know the NHS thing, God bless them they’re doing a good job trying to help everyone who’s dying.

Getty

John Fury previously said he would ‘smash’ UFC boss Dana White

“But you’re trying to make a name for yourself from somebody’s famous father.

“It’ll be the last thing you ever do mate because you know them false teeth?

“I’ll knock them straight through the back of your head my friend.

“So don’t you worry about that, you’ve gotta fight. Good day to you and God bless you as well.”

John was an unexpected star of the Furys’ recent ITV documentary and is very often seen by his son’s side at crucial moments.

He has since become well known as a result, hence the below callout from Theo.