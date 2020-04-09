Watch: ASTRO Moonbin And Jung Shin Hye Start Romance-Like Fantasy In New Teaser and Posts for “Princess”

ASTRO Moonbin and Jung Shin Hye’s upcoming web drama “Prince of the Mermaid” is set to debut!

Romantic drama fantasy mystery is about Hye Ri (Jung Shin Hye), who chose the course graduates to Gangwon Province and found Woo Hyuk (Moonbin), a mysterious man who put the house guests. Supporting characters include Seung Min (Park Tae In), Na Yeon (Kim Hong Bin), and Moon Seok (Baek Jae Min).

Three official posters were released, and first, the main cast will entice viewers with visions and dreamlike dreams in front of a sunny beach. In the second, Hye Ri and Woo Hyuk create emotional images with their eyes that look very far away. Showing his hands only to embrace each other, the final poster gives a brief overview of Hye Ri and Woo Hyuk’s upcoming relationship.

Furthermore, a new teaser for the drama created curiosity and suspicion about Woo Hyuk’s true identity. The clip starts with three friends whispering, “It’s not suspicious. Her hair is definitely wet,” and, “Is she in a situation on the beach? She was flustered when someone touched her for a moment. What is clear is that he is not ordinary. “Despite the conclusion that Woo Hyuk could be a mermaid, he quickly dismissed his thoughts.

Finally, as Hye Ri’s friend describes Woo Hyuk as unrealistic and announces her decision to call her a “mermaid,” Hye Ri also begins to wonder whether Woo Hyuk is a mermaid as she begins to approach him.

Take a look at the full teaser below!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6JRERloucAg (/ displaying)

“The Princess” will be streamed through Seezn’s app on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from April 14th at 11:00 pm and will then be revealed through the Lifetime YouTube channel beginning April 24th at 9 p.m. KST. It will be aired on television through Lifetime channel in Korea.

In the meantime, start watching Moonbin in “Moment 18” below!

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?