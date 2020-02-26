watch-ayreon’s-epic-new-reside-online-video-for-twisted-coil-showcasing-damien-wilson

Ayreon have a produced manufacturer new video clip for a live edition of Twisted Coil, showcasing Damien Wilson.
The song is taken from the Dutch band’s forthcoming triple are living album, Electrical Castle Are living And Other Tales.
The album was recorded about 4 evenings at Tilburg’s 013 location in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of Ayreon’s third album, Into The Electric powered Castle. The shows noticed the album performed in its entirity with guest musicians like former Marillion singer Fish and Anneke Van Giersbergen.
Electrical Castle Dwell And Other Tales will be produced on March 27 as a result of Songs Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group on 3LP/2CD and DVD/Blu-ray.
Ayreon: Electric powered Castle Are living And Other Tales
one. Welcome to the New Dimension
2. Isis and Osiris
3. Awesome Flight
four. Time Further than Time
5. The Choice Tree
six. Tunnel of Light
7. Across the Rainbow Bridge
eight. The Garden of Emotions
9. Valley of the Queens
10. The Castle Hall
11. Tower of Hope
12. Cosmic Fusion
13. Robby Valentine
14. The Mirror Maze
15. Evil Devolution
16. The Two Gates
17. Forever of the Stars
18. Another Time, Yet another Room
19. Shores of India
20. Ashes
21. Out In The Authentic World
22. Twisted Coil
23. Kayleigh
24. Pink Beatles in a Purple Zeppelin
25. Tracks of the Oceans