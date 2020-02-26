Watch Ayreon’s epic new reside online video for Twisted Coil showcasing Damien Wilson

(Image credit history: New music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Team)

Ayreon have a produced manufacturer new video clip for a live edition of Twisted Coil, showcasing Damien Wilson.

The song is taken from the Dutch band’s forthcoming triple are living album, Electrical Castle Are living And Other Tales.

The album was recorded about 4 evenings at Tilburg’s 013 location in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of Ayreon’s third album, Into The Electric powered Castle. The shows noticed the album performed in its entirity with guest musicians like former Marillion singer Fish and Anneke Van Giersbergen.

Electrical Castle Dwell And Other Tales will be produced on March 27 as a result of Songs Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group on 3LP/2CD and DVD/Blu-ray.

Ayreon: Electric powered Castle Are living And Other Tales


one. Welcome to the New Dimension


2. Isis and Osiris 


3. Awesome Flight


four. Time Further than Time


5. The Choice Tree


six. Tunnel of Light


7. Across the Rainbow Bridge


eight. The Garden of Emotions


9. Valley of the Queens


10. The Castle Hall


11. Tower of Hope


12. Cosmic Fusion


13. Robby Valentine


14. The Mirror Maze


15. Evil Devolution


16. The Two Gates


17. Forever of the Stars


18. Another Time, Yet another Room


19. Shores of India


20. Ashes


21. Out In The Authentic World


22. Twisted Coil


23. Kayleigh


24. Pink Beatles in a Purple Zeppelin


25. Tracks of the Oceans