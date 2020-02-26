watch-ayreon’s-epic-new-reside-online-video-for-twisted-coil-showcasing-damien-wilson

Ayreon have a produced manufacturer new video clip for a live edition of Twisted Coil, showcasing Damien Wilson.

The song is taken from the Dutch band’s forthcoming triple are living album, Electrical Castle Are living And Other Tales.

The album was recorded about 4 evenings at Tilburg’s 013 location in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of Ayreon’s third album, Into The Electric powered Castle. The shows noticed the album performed in its entirity with guest musicians like former Marillion singer Fish and Anneke Van Giersbergen.

Electrical Castle Dwell And Other Tales will be produced on March 27 as a result of Songs Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group on 3LP/2CD and DVD/Blu-ray.

Ayreon: Electric powered Castle Are living And Other Tales



one. Welcome to the New Dimension



2. Isis and Osiris



3. Awesome Flight



four. Time Further than Time



5. The Choice Tree



six. Tunnel of Light



7. Across the Rainbow Bridge



eight. The Garden of Emotions



9. Valley of the Queens



10. The Castle Hall



11. Tower of Hope



12. Cosmic Fusion



13. Robby Valentine



14. The Mirror Maze



15. Evil Devolution



16. The Two Gates



17. Forever of the Stars



18. Another Time, Yet another Room



19. Shores of India



20. Ashes



21. Out In The Authentic World



22. Twisted Coil



23. Kayleigh



24. Pink Beatles in a Purple Zeppelin



25. Tracks of the Oceans