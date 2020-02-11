Watch: Badger falls through the ceiling and hides in a drugstore

February 11 (UPI) – Animal rescuers in the UK were called to a drugstore to rescue a badger that fell through a ceiling panel and was hiding inside the company.

The Northamptonshire Badger Group said the staff was called to the Superdrug store in Northampton, England, around 9:00 am on Monday to catch a badger that had fallen through the ceiling into the store.

Sally Jones, a member of the group that responded to the store with her team, said the badger had landed behind a counter and searched a perfume show before finding a hiding place under a shelf.

“I have no idea how it got there. It must have gotten into one of the vents or air ducts,” Jones said of the Northampton Chronicle & Echo. “Badger can go foraging for miles and it must have got lost.”

She said the badger was lured into a net and put in a cage for transportation to the vet.

“We checked the badger for injuries, but she was in good health. The fall may have shocked her, but luckily badgers have thick skulls,” said Jones. “She was very beautiful and calm. It rarely happens that she is in such a good condition – badgers are usually quite gnarled or have no ears or anything.”

The badger was released on Tuesday morning in a forest area outside the city center.