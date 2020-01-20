Watch: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi beats Granada with a late result

January 20 (UPI) – Barcelona’s superstar Lionel Messi ended a beautiful Arturo Vidal pass with a late score to lead his squad to victory in the La Liga against Granada.

Messi’s last goal came in the 76th minute of the 1-0 triumph on Sunday at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner shot a pass on Antoine Griezmann at the beginning of the game’s lonely goal sequence. Griezmann then sent a quick pass to Vidal. The defense from Granada raved about Vidal, but the Barcelona midfielder managed to get his shoe over the ball. Vidal then blindly pushed the ball to Messi, who ran into the box.

Messi used his first touch to shoot a shot into the left corner of the goal that struck the goalkeeper of Granada, Rui Silva.

“It was a very important win as we are still at the top of the table after a bad result,” Barcelona star Sergio Busquets told FCBarcelona.com.

Messi’s score led to Quique Setien’s first win as Barcelona manager. Barcelona will restart the game against Ibiza at 1:00 p.m. EST Wednesday before a La Liga Saturday game in Valencia, Spain.