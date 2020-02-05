Watch Beabadoobee’s intergalactic new video for “Sun More Often”.

Beabadoobee has released the animated new video for her title “Sun More Often” – you can read it below.

The track comes from the dirty hit artist’s EP “Space Cadet” released in October and is released a week before she takes the stage at the 2020 NME Awards.

The intergalactic clip for “Sun More Often”, animated by Elliot Bech, is opened in an alien clone factory before one of the clones is blasted into the galaxy in a rocket ship. The being ends up on a distant planet that appears to be populated by a caterpillar species.

You can watch the animated video for Beabadoobee’s “Sun More Often” below.

As previously mentioned, Beabadoobee is one of the artists who will appear at this year’s NME Awards next week.

Next Wednesday (February 12th) she will play at the London O2 Academy Brixton alongside appearances by Slowthai and Mura Masa, AJ Tracey and her dirty hit label colleague The 1975.

