Watch Beyonce Sing ‘If You Want The Stars’ from Disney’s Pinocchio

Yesterday (April 16) Beyoncé became a surprise guest on the ABC Disney Family Singalong, performing a surprise cover of “If You Want the Stars” from Disney’s 1940 movie Pinocchio.

The song dedicated the song to health care workers at the forefront of a coronavirus pandemic.

“Greetings to all families around the world,” she said through the recording. “I am very proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family … I would like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We really appreciate you.”

After doing the cover, she said, “Please hold on to your families. Please be safe. Do not give up hope. We are experiencing this, I promise. God bless you.”

Beyoncé was not the only artist enrolled in the special. Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, Little Big City, Michael Buhle, Josh Groban and even the full cast of High School Musical also performed a selection of Disney songs for the special.

Beyoncé’s latest music release was a cover album for the 2019 remake of The Lion King entitled “The Lion King: The Gift”. The album featured several African artists such as Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Busiswa. She also sang the lead single, nominated for an Oscar, “Spirit” and voiced Nala in a 2019 photorealistic remake.