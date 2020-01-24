Watch Billie Eilish’s new self-directed video for “Everything I Wanted”

Billie Eilish has released a new self-directed video for her latest single “Everything I Wanted”.

The pop star announced the arrival of the clip on her Instagram page today (January 23) and shared an excerpt from the video.

“EVERYTHING I WANTED” VIDEO OUT IN ONE HOUR EVERYWHERE 12PM PT. DIRECTED BY ME! STARRING MY BRUDDER FINNEAS😁😁, ”she signed the post.

The video begins with the words: “Finneas is my brother and best friend. Regardless of the circumstances, we are always there for each other. “It then shows Eilish and her brother and colleague Finneas in a car that drives through a city at night. The two stare straight ahead while their lips synchronize with the track. Finneas just turns his head when his sister starts driving onto a beach and towards the sea.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgBJmlPo8Xw (/ embed)

In a press release, Eilish said, “My brother and I wrote this song about each other and wanted to create a picture that emphasizes that we are there for each other in every way. This is the second video that I directed. We worked so hard for hours. I love it, I hope you too. “

In the meantime, the musician has confirmed her plans to record a new album this year. When asked if she would release a new record during an interview at iHeartRadio’s OLD EGO concert last weekend (January 18-19), Eilish replied, “This year, no, but I will make it this year. But in the next few years? It is coming. When it is finished. It is not yet finished. “

She also released an update to her upcoming AppleTV + documentary, which is expected to be released in March last year after her debut album “If We All Fall Asleep, Where Are We Going?”

“I haven’t seen any part of it,” she said. “I’m scared. I’m freaking out. You’ve been shooting since July 2018 … who has so much footage from them that they have never seen? I’m scared.”

Eilish is nominated at this year’s NME Awards in three categories, including the best album in the world, best song in the world and best solo act in the world. The winners will be announced on February 12th at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.