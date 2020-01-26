Watch: BLACKPINK and Jackson from GOT7 appear in a new Adidas ad produced by Jonah Hill + with Pharrell, Ninja, etc.

Adidas released a star-studded ad featuring BLACKPINK and GOT7 member Jackson!

On January 26, the global clothing brand unveiled its “Change is a Team Sport” campaign to launch its latest Adidas Originals Superstar.

In the clip, skateboarder Jenn Soto makes her way through the halls of an imaginary school filled with star artists, designers and athletes who are all Adidas ambassadors.

Along with BLACKPINK and Jackson, other global game changers in the campaign include: the popular Ninja player; comedian Kerwin Frost; artist Pharrell Williams; American actress Yara Shadhidi; Brazilian singer Anitta; snowboarders Jenn Soto, Mariah Duran, Mark Gonzales, Blondey and Tyshawn Jones; professional basketball player Liz Cambage; Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba; Japanese fashion designer Nigo; American actor Christopher Severn; American actress Mette Towley; basketball player Tracy McGrady; fashion designer Anna Isoniemi; and the American actor Jonah Hill who directed the film.

Defining the word and the meaning of his iconic shoe, Adidas says that “the superstar represents all those who are not afraid to defend something”.

According to Billboard, the film “Change is a team sport” will be released in its entirety at the Grammy Awards, which will air on January 26 at 8:00 p.m. AND on CBS. BTS will perform at the ceremony with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and more.

Discover the short film below:

Source (1) (2)

