[watch:-boa-and-lee-dong-wook-sing-duet-at-karaoke-and-additional-in-“because-i-want-to-talk”-preview]

BoA is the next guest to show up on Lee Dong Wook’s communicate show!

In a new preview for Lee Dong Wook’s SBS discuss demonstrate “Because I Want to Chat,” BoA sits down for an interview with the actor, in which she appears to search back on her 20-calendar year job.

BoA, Lee Dong Wook, and comic Jang Do Yeon also expertise the existence of college students by finding into university uniforms and getting exciting at an arcade. And lastly, BoA and Lee Dong Wook sing her strike “Only One” alongside one another as a duet at karaoke, and BoA cheers the actor on with a enthusiast chant and a large smile as he sings.

BoA’s guest overall look will element in the February 19 episode, which starts at 9: 50 p.m. KST!

