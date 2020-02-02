Watch Bon Iver cover Bob Dylan at the Bernie Sanders Rally

Bon Iver played a set yesterday (February 1) at a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa.

During the solo set at the end of the rally, Justin Vernon played two Bob Dylan cover versions alongside a lot of Bon Iver material and a version of a Leon Russell song.

When Vernon performed at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa at the end of the rally, he reported on Russell’s “A Song For You” and Dylan’s “With God On Our Side” alongside his tracks “Blood Bank”, “For Emma” and more , before the end on a rendition of “The Times They Are A-Changin”. Check out the full rally with Vernon’s full performance at the bottom below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QUo2gSM0RQ (/ embed)

Vernon is not the only musician to support Sanders in the new race for the Democratic presidential candidate. The Vampire Weekend will also play at a Sanders rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, while The Strokes will lead another rally in New Hampshire on February 10.

Last night it wasn’t the first time that Bon Iver publicly supported Bernie Sanders – in 2016 Vernon played a show at a Sanders rally in his hometown Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Bon Iver played:

With God on our side (Bob Dylan Cover)

towers

Heavenly Father

Flume

A Song for You (Leon Russell Cover)

blood bank

For Emma

The times when they are A-Changin

Bon Iver will return to the UK in April for a huge arena tour to support their fourth album “i, i”, which was released in August last year.