Watch Bruce Springsteen’s three surprising live performances in one night

Bruce Springsteen had a surprise performance in his hometown of New Jersey yesterday (January 19) and performed at Parkinson’s Charity Concert Light Of Day 2020.

The boss first appeared on Jesse Malin’s stage at the historic Stone Pony venue in Asbury, New Jersey, as part of a week of fundraising shows.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-FNvVGPgYs (/ embed)

“We’re bringing an older man out,” said Malin, introducing the experienced musician. “He sings pretty well.”

The two then played a duo of “Broken Radio” from Malin’s 2007 album “Glitter in the Gutter” and an interpretation of Malin’s “Meet Me at the End of the World” with springsteen on the guitar.

However, this wasn’t Springsteen’s only guest spot of the night. He later joined Willie Nile to play “One Guitar” before joining Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers to play a full ten song set.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5UbBacu6Ho (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbMrgmnjifE (/ embed)

The crowd not only played a lot of Grushecky’s material, but also received a number of Springsteen tracks, including “Darkness on the Edge of Town”, “Atlantic City” and “The Promised Land”.

And at the end of the night program, almost all of the musicians who appeared on the bill came on stage and played Thunder Road and Springsteen’s aptly named Light Of Day.

2020 is the twentieth edition of the Winter Festival, with Springsteen’s appearance after a similar appearance in 2015.