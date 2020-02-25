watch-bts-acquire-above-grand-central-terminal-for-‘on’-overall-performance!

BTS just gave one particular of the most epic performances we have ever seen on a speak demonstrate and you’ve just gotta look at it for on your own!

The K-Pop group took in excess of Grand Central Terminal in New York City and executed in the vacant corridor for a efficiency on The Tonight Demonstrate Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (February 24).

You have gotta make positive to look at all of the videos from the BTS interview, which took location in a going subway vehicle.

This is the to start with time that Fallon has taped an episode on the subway!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MZh-w2nysuI" width="500"></noscript>

