Watch: BTS reacts to its own art film “Black Swan”

In the midst of the flood of reaction videos for the new art film “Black Swan” from BTS, BTS has released its own film!

On January 19, BTS shared a clip of themselves reacting to their art film for “Black Swan”, their pre-release track for their upcoming album “Map of the Soul: 7”, while watching it. for the very first time.

Jimin begins by explaining that none of them has seen the film yet and Suga comments, “We are not in the clip, which is something new for us.” J-Hope and Suga then reveal that ‘They film this video reaction about two hours before the scheduled release of the art film.

As they watch the video, BTS members talk about the version of the song “Black Swan” to be released, the meaning of the art film, Jimin’s track record in contemporary dance, and more. RM also shares: “Right after watching this, we are going to go and practice the choreography of this song. Although it is not the same choreography as [the choreography in the art film] “.

After watching the art film, RM remarks, “I just imagined him as Jimin and six black swans in my head.” Suga then turns to Jimin and says, “Jimin, are we going topless and do you dance like that “, to Jimin replies:” I’m going to work hard “.

Watch the full BTS reaction video with English subtitles below!

BTS will release their new album “Map of the Soul: 7” on February 21, followed by the clip for the album’s first single on February 28.

