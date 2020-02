Mnet’s “M Countdown” has declared that BTS will aspect in a comeback exclusive upcoming week!

The group will release their much-expected new album “Map of the Soul: 7” on February 21, and their “M Countdown” comeback exclusive will air on February 27.

The trailer characteristics an intriguing switch from BTS’s notion for their 2013 song “N.O” to the notion for their impending title keep track of “ON.”

Check out the track record for BTS’s new album here!