Watch: Cha Eun Woo Receives Praise for His Handsome Tigers Basketball Skills

Cha Eun Woo shows his basketball skills on SBS “Handsome Tigers”!

When the show aired on January 24, team leader Joy of Red Velvet revealed the team members’ ratings from the team’s basketball training camp.

One of the first evaluations revealed by Joy was that of Lee Sang Yoon. She said, “Your left hand is weak, so it would be nice if you focused (your practice) on it. You will need additional training to improve your endurance. “

On the other hand, Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO has received rave reviews for his performance. “(Cha Eun Woo) received the highest marks,” said Joy, joking that he almost seemed to be cheating, he did it so well. “You even received praise from director Seo Jang Hoon in the last game.”

Lee Sang Yoon joked that he was slightly jealous, saying, “Well, he must have some kind of weakness!”

Joy revealed that Cha Eun Woo actually had a weakness. “You look too much at the ground when you dribble,” she said. “If you train to focus your gaze upwards, you will become a very good athlete.”

Due to his excellent performance during the camp, Cha Eun Woo received a round of applause and fear from his teammates.

