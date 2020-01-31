Watch: Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, and more feature characters while reading scripts for the OCN crime drama

The next police drama from OCN has released a behind-the-scenes clip of reading the cast script!

On January 31, OCN posted a behind-the-scenes video of the cast of “Further Investigation” (working title) passionately practicing their screenplay and presenting their characters. The drama stars Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Jung Sang Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho and Ji Seung Hyun.

Cha Tae Hyun plays the stupid detective Jin Kang Ho, whom he describes as “just but someone who will even fabricate evidence to catch someone he persists in getting.” He is also funny and has a funny side. Rather than your typical detective, he is a bit special. “

Lee Sun Bin plays the role of passionate PD Kang Moo Young. The actress describes her character as “grainy and intelligent with an extreme sense of justice. She dives to the point of risking her life. “She chooses the kindness of her character as her charm, explaining,” she is neither innocent nor simple but is very laid back and is like a friend “.

Jung Sang Hoon plays Lee Ban Suk, former chief of autopsies at the National Forensic Service and current funeral director. He explains, “They say that people who see death every day are very proud of their lives.”

Yoon Kyung Ho plays Teddy Jung, owner of a cocktail bar and former boss of gangsters. The actor describes his character as a close friend of Jin Kang Ho and the mediator in dangerous situations.

Ji Seung Hyun plays Tak Won, a private investigator who was the best profiler in the country.

Although the main theme of the drama is crime, the cast presents the refreshing fun and laughter that “Further Investigation” aims to bring to viewers, with Jung Sang Hoon describing it as “like watching 12 parts of a really fun movie. “

OCN’s “In-depth investigation” will be presented next April. Watch the full clip below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfiPRBOG6n4

