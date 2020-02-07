Watch: Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, and more, pretend to be cool for the teaser cameras for the next criminal drama

The next police drama from OCN “Further Investigation (working title) has published its first teaser of its stellar cast!

The teaser, published on February 7, presents the ready-to-use investigation team of Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Jung Sang Hoon, Ji Seung Hyun and Yoon Kyung Ho.

Cha Tae Hyun poses in front of a crime scene, sighing dramatically, as detective Jin Kang Ho. Lee Sun Bin carefully records the scene as director (PD) Kang Moo Young. Jung Sang Hoon and Ji Seung Hyun prepare to examine the body as Lee Ban Suk (former chief of autopsy who became funeral director) and Tak Won (former criminal profiler who became private investigator).

Yoon Kyung Ho, casually stopping on the police tape in a leather jacket and accompanied by dramatic music, plays the former gangster boss and current owner of the cocktail bar Teddy Jung.

However, Detective Min (Park Jung Woo) quickly reveals the truth behind this “cool” intro as he ejects Teddy Jung from the crime scene and tells Kang Moo Young to stop recording, indicating that this motley team has nothing to do with a real police investigation.

The caption for the trailer reads: “The real investigation begins outside the police registration.”

“A further investigation” will be presented on April 4 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Check out the teaser below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Dxe8ZGTbeU (/ integrated)

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?