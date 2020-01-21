Watch: Cha Tae Hyun, Lee Sun Bin and much more team up to take care of unresolved cases in new police drama

The upcoming drama “Further Investigation” (working title) has published a teaser which presents its main actors!

Chanae Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Jung Sang Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho and Ji Seung Hyun, OCN’s action crime drama “Dramatic Cinema”, “Further Investigation”, highlights the power of this impressive ensemble which s ‘is brought together as “Team Bulldog”.

Cha Tae Hyun plays Jin Kang Ho, a detective who stops at nothing to catch someone when he realizes that he is a criminal. Lee Sun Bin plays an investigative producer named Kang Moo Young who is determined to increase the odds on his show by finding criminals that the police could not catch.

More “Team Bulldog” members include Jung Sang Hoon as Lee Ban Suk, who was the chief of autopsies at the National Forensic Service but has now become a funeral director due to his sympathy for the dead and disbelief facing the atrocities of the world. With his ability to do a full autopsy in three minutes, he is of great help in investigating Jin Kang Ho and Kang Moo Young.

Yoon Kyung Ho plays Teddy Jung, a former legendary gangster boss who now runs a small cocktail bar. He is a close friend of Jin Kang Ho, and sometimes assists in investigations when asked. However, the glory of his days spent as a gangster is fading and one of the problems is that he gets tired quickly.

The latest member is Ji Seung Hyun playing private detective Tak Won, who was the best profiler in the country. He started a detective agency in order to make a lot of money, but is now unable to pay the rent. He helps Kang Moo Young as she tracks down the business.

“In-depth investigation” presents a cast of five unique foreigners with their own skills and personalities. The production team said: “Look forward to this new work together with the five talented actors who have both personality and skills. We will bring you a refreshing investigative drama that will satisfy all of your senses as the characters pursue cases that the police have been unable to resolve. “

The new teaser in the series begins with Cha Tae Hyun saying, “Oh, how come you are here?” And the caption says, “Cha Tae Hyun arrived at OCN”. It then introduces each of the characters with their job titles and includes a caption that says, “The anti-crime teamwork of these extraordinary characters who are unlike any you’ve seen before.”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqaqeFdYNHA (/ integrated)

This is the third work in OCN’s “Dramatic Cinema” series after the popular “Trap” and “Strangers from Hell”. It should be released in the first half of this year.

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?