Watch: Chae Soo Bin Shows Why Jung Hae In The Top She Laughs So Far In “The Piece of Your Mind”

Writing "Piece of Mind" sit down for an exclusive interview with Rakuten Viki!

TVN stars Jung Hae In, Chae Soo Bin, Lee Ha Na, Kim Sung Kyu, and more. The show focuses on the love story of an intelligence program (AI) named Moon Ha Won (Jung Hae In) and classical recording engineer Han Seo Woo (Chae Soo Bin). Lee Ha Na plays Moon Soon Ho’s gardener while Kim Sung Kyu plays Kang In Wook’s classical piano.

During the interview, the cast was asked to explain why the public should watch the drama. “Jung Hae In is there,” said Kim Sung Kyu, making her friends laugh. Lee Ha Na said, “Great chemistry.”

Chae Soo Bin says it’s “very warm,” and Jung Hae In laughs at how funny she is as she plays her character. Jung Hae In later described the drama as “sentimental and affectionate.”

When asked to share what they had been taught, Jung Hae In said she was surprised by Kim Sung Kyu. “He was very wise and funny,” he said. “I didn’t expect him to be that way.”

Lee Ha Na describes how Kim Sung Kyu played the villain well because he wanted to see it in real life. “She was absolutely sincere and true,” he said.

Chae Soo Bin then shared what he didn’t know about Jung Hae In. “When we were filming together, I found that Jung Hae In was slower than I thought and kind of awkward,” he said, making the co-er star laugh. “There are many things that can be teased, I began to joke and teased the crowd.”

She explained that one day her stylist team and she did, so her stylist helped her dress. “He didn’t know for a long time,” she said with a laugh. “I laugh a lot, it’s fun.”

The cast then asked a number of questions to find their options. When the dog goes against the dog, the dog Hae Hae In chooses, Chae Soo Bin says he can’t pick and answer “Two!”, Said Lee Ha Na, and Kim Sung Kyu chose the cat.

When asked if he pleaded guilty, or surrendered, Jung Hae In and Lee Ha Na said he was guilty, while Chae Soo Bin and Kim Sung Kyu said he would surrender.

On the topic of K-pop versus classical music, Jung Hae In and Chae Soo Bin both chose K-pop while Lee Ha Na and Kim Sung Kyu chose the classics.

Whether she prefers cherry blossoms or first snowflakes, the two stars choose cherry blossoms while women choose the first snow. All the actors in the United States are lattes except Chae Soo Bin.

The neighbor then gave a voice to fans about Viki. Kim Sung Kyu said, “I feel like a lot of people can relate to this drama. There are so many wonderful characters, so check out the drama.”

“Viki fans, please share the drama I posted in ‘Piece of Mind’!” the cast spoke together. “See you at Viki!”

