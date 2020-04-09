Watch: Chanyeol and Mq Produce MV Production For Jang Sung Kyu

Chanyeol and producer EXO will collaborate with Jang Sung Kyu to produce a new music video!

On April 9, Jang Sung Kyu announced that he would release a new song with music video produced by Chanyeol and producer mq. Along with Chanyeol himself, Jang Sung Kyu wrote in an Instagram post, “I did something wrong. It’s my first project with Chanyeol. The music video he is working on is coming soon.”

Jang Sung Kyu also uploaded a clip from Chanyeol and the makers of YouTube channel YouTube Studio.NNG. The video clip introduces the collaboration between the two producers and Jang Sung Kyu. After Jang Sung Kyu mentioned that he liked to watch the Chanyeol project, he asked if Chanyeol and producer Mq could produce new music videos for the upcoming song.

The three of them drank the same hash plan music video Jang Kyu Sung. Chanyeol even joked that he did not appear on the MV because of his $ 7 million appearance. After the discussion, Chanyeol and producer Mq had a meeting with other manufacturers to discuss the emotional and emotional make-up of starring Jang Sung Kyu who would capture the heart.

Chanyeol and Jang Sung Kyu got to know each other when Jang Sung Kyu became EXO’s one-day manager for the YouTube channel. Jang Sung Kyu and Radio.NNG collaboration radio will be released next week.

